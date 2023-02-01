Hundreds of thousands of UK public sector workers set to walk out on Wednesday in co-ordinated action, the EU is set to unveil a draft plan today that loosens the rules around clean energy subsidies. Plus, the FT’s US markets editor Jennifer Hughes looked at how meme-stock companies are performing after raising capital during the pandemic meme stock frenzy.

EU plans to relax curbs on tax credits in response to ‘toxic’ US subsidies

Meme-stock groups have raised $5bn in 2 years since trading frenzy

