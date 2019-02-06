Ministers are set to delay passing up to five Brexit-related laws until after the UK has left the EU, as Theresa May’s government runs out of time before the scheduled departure date of March 29.

The legislative jam at Westminster means that it is highly likely the government will need to postpone Britain’s exit from the EU, whether or not a withdrawal agreement has been agreed. The situation would ease if a deal were agreed, because some Brexit legislation could be delayed until the transition period.

Cabinet ministers including foreign minister Jeremy Hunt and Andrea Leadsom, leader of the Commons, have already suggested Britain will need “a few weeks” extra in the EU to pass legislation, even if the UK and the EU ratify a Brexit deal. Officials in Brussels expect that an extension of the Article 50 divorce process will need to last until at least June in order to enact the necessary laws.

Mrs May had hoped to pass six laws — covering agriculture, fisheries, financial services, healthcare, immigration and trade — in addition to the withdrawal agreement act before Brexit, along with nearly 600 pieces of secondary legislation.

Government plans to pass just two laws

But with negotiations with the EU going to the wire and many bills stalled in parliament, officials say that the plan is to pass just two laws — the withdrawal agreement act, which enshrines the Brexit deal into law, and the trade act, giving the government the power to roll over EU trade agreements. And this is assuming that Britain and the EU do finalise a withdrawal agreement.

The remaining pieces of legislation would be passed during the transition period, which is due to last until at least December 2020. The government could also curtail the month-long ratification period for Mrs May’s Brexit deal, using a legal clause for “exceptional” cases. It has already cancelled parliament’s week-long recess later this month, and could order MPs to sit late into the evenings and on weekends.

That shows the flexibility that Mrs May has, as she seeks to ensure the UK has the laws in place to leave the EU.

“People are asking when are we past the point of no return, and it’s not as simple as that,” said Brigid Fowler, a researcher at the Hansard Society, a think-tank. “One side of the coin is uncertainty over what legislation is really needed before Brexit. The other side is how much time [it will take], and how much time might be available.”

In a no-deal scenario, the government would still need to pass all six bills, with the possible exception of the financial services legislation, and the nearly 600 pieces of secondary legislation by exit day. The Institute for Government, another think-tank, said that this was “increasingly unlikely” to happen by March 29. A government official said it was “difficult but not impossible if you start them very soon”.

Mrs May’s lack of a stable majority is a key constraint. She is committed to giving MPs a “meaningful vote” whether to accept or reject her deal. If she wins, she would then present a withdrawal agreement bill.

Will Article 50 be extended?

One scenario discussed in Westminster is for Mrs May to request an extension to the Article 50 negotiating period, only after she has won a so-called meaningful vote on her deal. That extension would give the government time to pass the withdrawal agreement bill and the trade bill. In theory only a couple of weeks could be needed; in practice, the potential for parliamentary opposition means a longer period is expected.

“How long is a piece of string?” said Joe Owen, a researcher at the Institute for Government. “You can get these things through if you have a majority [of MPs] that backs you and the House of Lords plays ball.”

Mrs May is due to update MPs on Brexit on February 13. Even if she immediately won a vote on her Brexit deal — a scenario that few observers expect — she would have fewer than 30 sitting days before Brexit. In contrast the Maastricht treaty, the Treaty of Rome and last year’s EU withdrawal act each took about 40 days.

“It’s do-able, but it’s very tight,” said Mr Owen. He added that the bill “could be a total nightmare” — with MPs tabling different amendments that might impinge on the Brexit deal, triggering potential legal challenges.

David Trimble, the former leader of the Ulster Unionist party, said this week he was exploring a judicial review against Mrs May’s Brexit deal, arguing that it violated the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Parliament will also have to ratify hundreds of international agreements — including trade continuity agreements — that are being rolled over by the government. Under the usual process, this means that parliament must be given 21 sitting days to consider the agreements. Cancelling the recess scheduled for late February eases this process.