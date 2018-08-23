The sharp decline in Turkey’s lira and worsening tensions between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump are fraying one of the most important trade relationships between the two countries — cotton sales.

Turkey is the third-largest market for the cotton farmers of the southern US, but some buyers are holding back on signing contracts after the currency plunge, while some international merchants fear existing deals could fall apart.

The lira has fallen 37 per cent against the dollar this year. That makes importing bales more expensive, as global cotton deals are transacted in dollars. Turkey’s textile mills can offset part of the effect with exports of fabric and garments to Europe, but inflation is hitting domestic consumption, analysts said.

“Definitely, cotton imports would be less attractive following such a steep depreciation in the Turkish lira,” said Leon Picon, cotton purchasing director at Orta Anadolu, a denim manufacturer based in Istanbul.

Turkey’s textile industry is the world’s fifth-biggest cotton consumer. The country was expected to meet about half its demand with imports this year, and 43 per cent of imports were grown in the US, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The US has sold more than 270,000 bales of cotton to Turkey for delivery in the marketing year that began August 1, USDA data show. Companies making recent shipments include global commodities merchants Olam, Cofco, Cargill, Ecom and Glencore, according to Panjiva, a trade data service.

A US-based cotton broker said some traders were hedging the risk of Turkish mills backing out of contracts. “We have seen guys take action in futures markets to protect against defaults,” the broker said.

US cotton sales to Turkey are already disadvantaged by a 3 per cent antidumping duty. Nevertheless, the US has historically been the largest supplier because of the quantity and fine quality of its bales, industry executives said.

Political tensions have strained the bond between US growers and Turkish spinners. With Turkey’s economy under pressure, Mr Trump raised tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium as he pressed Ankara to release an American pastor detained since 2016. Mr Erdogan has threatened retaliation.

Executives in Turkey said US cotton growers could lose market share as long as the two Nato allies are at odds. Turkish mills may instead seek supplies from other exporters such as Brazil, Turkmenistan and Greece.

“[For] the cotton we are going to import, we are choosing other countries because of political reasons,” said Besim Ozek, strategic and business development director at Bossa, a denim producer based in the southern Turkish city of Adana.

Losing Turkey would be another blow to farmers in US states such as Texas and Alabama. A cloud has hung over cotton exports to China since Beijing raised tariffs by 25 percentage points to retaliate against Mr Trump’s duties on Chinese goods.

Some US bales have instead been shipped to Vietnam, where many Chinese companies operate mills, said Bill May, president of the American Cotton Shippers Association.

“As these tariffs continue, some are concerned that US cotton will no longer be the preferred cotton for Chinese mills but becomes their last alternative,” Mr May said.

Turkey is also growing more cotton of its own, reducing its need for imports. The harvest, due in about two weeks, will give mills temporary breathing room, said Ertugrul Tanriverdi, an executive at Ensar Tekstil, a yarn company in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey.

“But with the recent prices of course we all are more cautious,” he said. “We prefer to have hand-to-mouth (purchases) instead of long-term big commitments.”

Mr Tanriverdi said his company was receiving shipments it contracted in June, when the currency was about TL4.5 to the dollar. It is now TL6. “We would love to renegotiate but we do not have that option,” he said.