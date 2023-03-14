See the canvas. Get the T-shirt
This season the catwalk was awash with artistic references: Dior’s Bloomsbury idyll featured knits inspired by Duncan Grant, while Junya Watanabe’s collection was a riot of pop-art nods. Beyond the direct homages, though, we can see how the canon permeates designers’ minds non-stop.
At Louis Vuitton, a decidedly post-impressionist field of flowers freshened up the suiting; at Zegna, the muted tones of Giorgio Morandi were unmistakable. Saint Laurent gave a heady whiff of John Singer Sargent, but JW Anderson threw the biggest curveball, his grass-garnished wares reminding us of humanity’s very first fashion statement. Would you Adam and Eve it?
