This season the catwalk was awash with artistic references: Dior’s Bloomsbury idyll featured knits inspired by Duncan Grant, while Junya Watanabe’s collection was a riot of pop-art nods. Beyond the direct homages, though, we can see how the canon permeates designers’ minds non-stop.

At Louis Vuitton, a decidedly post-impressionist field of flowers freshened up the suiting; at Zegna, the muted tones of Giorgio Morandi were unmistakable. Saint Laurent gave a heady whiff of John Singer Sargent, but JW Anderson threw the biggest curveball, his grass-garnished wares reminding us of humanity’s very first fashion statement. Would you Adam and Eve it?

The Fall of Man, after 1537, by Lucas Cranach the Elder. Loewe SS23
The Fall of Man, after 1537, by Lucas Cranach the Elder. Loewe SS23 © Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images. Estrop/Getty Images
Zegna SS23. Still life, 1953, by Giorgio Morandi
Zegna SS23. Still life, 1953, by Giorgio Morandi © Fondazione Magnani-Rocca. © DACS 2022
Wooded Scene, by Claude Monet. Louis Vuitton SS23
Wooded Scene, by Claude Monet. Louis Vuitton SS23 © Bettmann/Getty Images. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Marine Serre SS23. Magnolias and Irises, c1908, by Louis Comfort Tiffany
Marine Serre SS23. Magnolias and Irises, c1908, by Louis Comfort Tiffany © Estrop/Getty Images. Bridgeman Images
W Graham Robertson, 1894, by John Singer Sargent. Saint Laurent SS23
W Graham Robertson, 1894, by John Singer Sargent. Saint Laurent SS23 © MAXPPP/Alamy
