This season the catwalk was awash with artistic references: Dior’s Bloomsbury idyll featured knits inspired by Duncan Grant, while Junya Watanabe’s collection was a riot of pop-art nods. Beyond the direct homages, though, we can see how the canon permeates designers’ minds non-stop.

At Louis Vuitton, a decidedly post-impressionist field of flowers freshened up the suiting; at Zegna, the muted tones of Giorgio Morandi were unmistakable. Saint Laurent gave a heady whiff of John Singer Sargent, but JW Anderson threw the biggest curveball, his grass-garnished wares reminding us of humanity’s very first fashion statement. Would you Adam and Eve it?

The Fall of Man, after 1537, by Lucas Cranach the Elder. Loewe SS23 © Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images. Estrop/Getty Images

Zegna SS23. Still life, 1953, by Giorgio Morandi © Fondazione Magnani-Rocca. © DACS 2022

Wooded Scene, by Claude Monet. Louis Vuitton SS23 © Bettmann/Getty Images. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Marine Serre SS23. Magnolias and Irises, c1908, by Louis Comfort Tiffany © Estrop/Getty Images. Bridgeman Images