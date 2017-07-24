Call for entries: the UK’s leading management consultants

The Financial Times will this year publish its inaugural list of the UK’s leading management consultants, ranked in 30 sectors and specialisms.

As UK companies prepare for the fallout from Britain’s divorce from the EU, the need for trusted corporate advice has never been stronger. The FT is trying to help meet this need by highlighting those consultancies that are most respected by their peers and clients in a variety of fields.

The lists, compiled by research company Statista, will be based on the results of two separate surveys — one of consultants themselves, offering their views on their peers; and one based on the views of the consultancies’ clients.

Along with traditional management consultancy firms, the ranking will recognise leading IT consultancies, advisory divisions of auditing firms and consultancy divisions of technology companies.

The rankings will be published in the FT, in print and online, at the beginning of December.

If you are a partner or executive at a management consultancy and would like to contribute to the vetting process, please register to take part in the online survey here. You can learn more about the process here.

The survey is free, requires only a few minutes to complete, and carries no further obligations after completion. The responses are anonymous and will be aggregated and analysed by Statista.