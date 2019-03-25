Martin Wolf, in “May is set on taking a hideous gamble” (March 22), makes an uncannily apt comparison between Theresa May and the Sibyl of Cumae.

The Sibyl’s empty promise to Apollo to sleep with him in return for as many years of life as the grains of sand she can hold in one hand results in her getting infinitely older and ever more decrepit. In her dishonest deal, the Sibyl tragically forgets to negotiate eternal youth.

The Sibyl provides T S Eliot with one of the two epigraphs to The Waste Land when she replies to the question: “Sibyl, what do you want?” She manages only: “I want to die.” Pretty much setting the tone of the despair that is to come for a culturally diminished England.

Virgil, with Theresa May in mind, takes the Cumaean Sibyl as Aeneas’s guide for his journey through Hell.

Alessandro Ciravegna

New College Capital, London SW1, UK