Despite some efforts at recycling, more than half of all plastic waste created in the industrialised world has been exported for recycling elsewhere, mainly to China. But now Beijing has banned imports of most plastic waste. So where will the waste go now and how much of it is ending up in the ocean? Leslie Hook puts the question to Amy Brooks and Jenna Jambeck of the University of Georgia, who’ve recently published a study on the global trade in plastic waste





