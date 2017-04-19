Henderson hit by further outflows ahead of Janus merger

Henderson has been hit by a third consecutive quarter of net outflows after several large investors pulled money from the UK fund house following its decision to merge with US rival Janus.

The FTSE 250-listed asset manager registered £1.8bn of net withdrawals in the three months to the end of March, following £1.4bn of outflows in the previous quarter.

Institutional clients accounted for £400m of the latest outflows, which Henderson attributed to its decision to restructure its global equity business after the Janus deal was announced last November.

The restructuring prompted Matthew Beesley, Henderson’s former head of global equities, to leave the company for rival Swiss asset manager Gam in March. Henderson said at the time of his departure that there “was no role in the new organisation” for him following the merger.

A spokesperson for Henderson said the recent institutional outflows related to mandates that Mr Beesley had overseen.

Henderson, which is in the process of seeking shareholder approval to merge with Denver-based Janus, added that the institutional withdrawals were a “one off” occurrence and that the company had secured new money from large investors in April.

The company needs a majority of shareholders to approve the merger when it is put to a vote on April 26. Two-thirds of investors must also approve the planned name change to Janus Henderson. Henderson also requires approval from three-quarters of shareholders to delist from the London Stock Exchange in favour of a US listing.

Henderson chief executive Andrew Formica will become co-CEO of the combined business when the merger with Janus completes

Paul McGinnis, analyst at brokerage Shore Capital, retained his “buy” recommendation on Henderson, despite predicting the company is unlikely to post net inflows in 2017.

He said: “Accepting that a period of integration may keep flows depressed in 2017, we continue to regard Henderson shares as excellent value for those happy to be swapped into the US-listed equivalent.”

However, Peter Lenardos, analyst at RBC, advised investors to avoid the company’s stock altogether. “We believe [the merger] will result in a better-capitalised, more diversified, higher margin and faster growing business,” he said.

“However, given the impending UK delisting, we believe an investment in Henderson now is a play on market levels alone, with the added downside trading risks of further net outflows and deteriorating performance as restructuring continues, and would not advocate an investment in the company.”

Henderson also registered a net £1.4bn of withdrawals from retail investors in the latest quarter, which the company blamed on client concerns about the political landscape in Europe at the start of the year.

The company said these fears had lessened in recent weeks “against an improving economic and European political backdrop”, leading to retail inflows in April.

Andrew Formica, Henderson’s chief executive who is poised to become co-CEO of the combined business when the deal completes, said: “While retail client outflows continued, we saw an improvement in client sentiment and flows as we moved towards the end of the quarter.”

He added: “Our institutional business continues to see steady growth, with a healthy number of mandates funding since quarter end.”

Henderson’s assets under management increased slightly in the three months to the end of March on the back of positive investment performance and foreign currency gains.

Henderson said it would pay shareholders an extraordinary dividend of 1.85p per share in May.

Henderson shares were up 4p to 231p in afternoon trading in London.