Rio Tinto fires executives, China gives the US a history lesson, and why some songs stick in your head

Donald Trump has his first meeting with a foreign leader since his shock election victory last week, meeting Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe in New York against a backdrop of security fears. Mr Abe is seizing the chance to lobby while key US policies are in flux and is expected to underscore the importance of the Japan-US alliance in the face of regional threats.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has denied claims infighting is hampering the critical process of putting in place his cabinet. The Pentagon and the state department said on Wednesday that the Trump transition team had yet to be in touch with them. The president-elect took to Twitter, saying reports of chaos were “totally wrong” and everything was going “so smoothly”. Mr Trump also dumped his press pool again, raising flags about access and transparency in the incoming administration.

In the Democratic camp, deep divisions have opened in the wake of the election result. The solution? An agenda to align with many of Mr Trump’s proposals that put him at odds with his own party — such as paid maternity leave — is being constructed.

Asian markets were subdued on Thursday however, as the People’s Bank of China set the renminbi’s trading band against the US dollar weaker for a record-equalling 10th consecutive day. This is another Asian policy question for the incoming US president. Mr Trump has labelled China a currency manipulator and the FT’s John Plender asks whether it is wise to pick a fight with your biggest creditor and trading partner. (FT, NAR, WaPo, NYT)

In the news

Rio Tinto scalps The FTSE 100 mining company has fired Alan Davies, chief executive of its energy and minerals division, and Debra Valentine, the head of legal affairs, after reviewing a $10.5m payment made for advisory services on a giant iron project in Guinea. These are waters of open conflict uncharted for an organisation unfortunately well practised in the art of crisis management. (FT, AFR)

Chinese ban urged Chinese state-owned companies should be barred from acquiring companies in the US, a congressional panel has warned, underscoring a growing tide of political opinion that is wary about incoming Chinese investment. (FT)

JPMorgan settles The bank will pay more than $250m to settle allegations by the US government that it had hired children of Chinese decision makers to win business. (Reuters)

£100bn Brexit hole Chancellor Philip Hammond will admit to the largest deterioration in British public finances since 2011 in next week’s Autumn Statement when the official forecast will show the UK faces a £100bn bill for Brexit within five years. Meanwhile, Martin Lewis argues in the FT that the economic statement gives Mr Hammond the chance to put things right on student loans. (FT)

Lifting the lid on oil Saudi Arabia is set to reveal one of the global energy industry’s most closely guarded secrets as it prepares to sell shares in Saudi Aramco: how much crude lies beneath the desert kingdom’s sands. (FT)

US gets history lesson China has pointed out to global warming denier and president-elect that Republicans under Reagan and Bush actually put global warming on the international agenda. (Guardian)

It's a big day for

Tesla and SolarCity Shareholders of the two companies will vote on their proposed merger on Thursday. Elon Musk, who serves as both Tesla’s chief executive and SolarCity’s chairman, has advocated the combination and outlined a master plan to make Tesla a powerhouse for batteries and solar power. (Inc)

Food for thought

Recession + volcano = success Two very unlikely events have made Iceland a red-hot travel destination: The currency collapse after the 2008 recession made it cheap, and a volcanic explosion two years later put it on the map. In fact so many tourists are visiting that they are expected to outnumber locals seven to one next year. (NYT)

The west’s ‘weird’ workplaces Much has been said about westerners adjusting to China’s work culture. But what of the opposite? Chinese workers abroad share their culture shock — and why more are choosing to go home. (BBC)

Dig deep In Arizona miners can travel 1.4bn years back in time in 15 minutes. A dark, two-storey cage lift takes its passengers on a 2km journey straight down. Inside America’s deepest mine that was once viewed as uneconomical, and is now essential. (FT)

Honey, I’ve shrunk the chocolate After Mars bars and Cadbury’s Creme Eggs, Toblerone is the latest example of the chocolate industry embracing “shrinkflation” — where the price of the product remains the same but the portion size gets smaller. But why is this happening when the price of cocoa has actually been falling? (FT)

Just can’t get you out of my head About 90 per cent of us get songs stuck in our head at least once a week. The first large-scale study of its kind explores why certain songs stick — and gives advice for how to get them unstuck. (Time)

Video of the day

Cash crisis for Delhi traders The FT’s Amy Kazmin talks to traders at Delhi’s Azadpur vegetable market about the impact of Narendra Modi’s currency change on their lives. (FT)