Luigi Speranza (“Revolutionary thinking is needed to fire up the global economy”, September 17) adheres to an established orthodox belief that the answer to the global economy’s quandary is bold, co-ordinated monetary policy along with fiscal measures, adding up to something close to debt monetisation — where governments issue debt to finance spending and the central bank buys the debt on secondary markets, increasing the money supply.

Although raising some doubts that this may not work either, he nevertheless falls into the trap of advocating a policy that has been tried and failed. And that is the central bankers’ dogmatic belief that they are capable of targeting both the inflation and unemployment rates by managing the money supply. And this is obvious in his belief that the worst case outcome of such a policy would be too much inflation, and inflation is an enemy we know and, crucially, know how to fight.

But in the debt deflation cycle experienced by the global economy today, due to excessive debts on all levels, the higher the burden of servicing the debt, in terms of stagnating or falling prices and wages, implies that the face value of debt already taken on will not decline. That is because scheduled interest payments remain steady, with deflation making fixed interest payments on the debt more expensive in terms of prices and wages, reducing demand in the economy, which ushers in a further cycle of deflation, and so on.

The debt deflation cycle was an idea developed by Irving Fisher in 1933 to provide a possible explanation for the Great Depression that the world economy experienced in the 1930s.

We are likely to be in such a cycle today.

Michael G Mimicopoulos

New York, NY, US