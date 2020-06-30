Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Wall Street investment banks brought in a record amount of fees for fundraisings in the first six months of 2020 amid coronavirus, UK prime minister Boris Johnson plans to announce £5bn of infrastructure projects today, and Gilead Sciences has said it will charge governments $2,340 for a 5-day course of its coronavirus treatment, remdesivir. Plus, the FT’s Primrose Riordan explains why investors, economists, and analysts are growing concerned over China’s national security law in Hong Kong.

