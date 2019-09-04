Showing out of competition, The King is Netflix’s first shot at Shakespeare, helmed by David Michôd. The Bard made bingeable? Not exactly. In fact, it’s a compacted 133-minute verse-less version of the Henriad that incorporates some of all three plays, though mainly Henry V. Timothée Chalamet faces his sternest acting challenge to date as the playboy prince who must rise to the moment and unite the kingdom. Coming across as a faintly emo Hal who doesn’t do much emoting and even less partying, Chalamet seems less suited to the role of carefree hedonist and is more convincing as the embattled boy King thrust reluctantly on to the throne. Sometimes it looks like a strain but that’s not entirely out of place for the out-of-depth figure of Hal, and Chalamet just about carries it off without ever quite setting the screen alight.

Joel Edgerton (also co-writing) is a Falstaff-lite, the corpulent carouser rather diminished here, and no match for some of his screen forebears, not least Orson Welles in Chimes at Midnight and Simon Russell Beale in TV’s generally more hefty The Hollow Crown. This may just be the one area where the BBC still has Netflix beat. But The King has one treat up its sleeve: in a deliciously fruity turn as the vain and venomous dauphin, Robert Pattinson savours each French syllable as if it were an exquisite mouthful of dauphinoise.

★★★☆☆