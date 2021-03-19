Spring Food & Drink After a winter of discontent, let’s celebrate renewal – with spring onions and springlike wines, eggs on bread and chocolate cake, a classic Chinese takeaway, the matcha-flavoured KitKat and recipes for all tomorrow’s parties © Jack Davison and CW Smallbones How the KitKat went globalFrom wasabi to matcha flavours, Gillian Tett on what the British snack’s reinvention in Japan tells us about cultural identities Coronaversary chocolate cake — a Honey & Co recipeItamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer share the comforting treat that helped them cope during the pandemic Lockdown has sparked culinary innovationFrom homemade bagels delivered by bike to a pop-up in a karaoke bar, the pandemic has forced chefs to be inventive How the British-Chinese takeaway took offHunting an old dish, Fuchsia Dunlop discovers a Chinese restaurant with the perfect balance of Anglo-Canto fare