Spring Food & Drink

After a winter of discontent, let’s celebrate renewal – with spring onions and springlike wines, eggs on bread and chocolate cake, a classic Chinese takeaway, the matcha-flavoured KitKat and recipes for all tomorrow’s parties
© Jack Davison and CW Smallbones
How the KitKat went global

From wasabi to matcha flavours, Gillian Tett on what the British snack’s reinvention in Japan tells us about cultural identities

Coronaversary chocolate cake — a Honey & Co recipe

Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer share the comforting treat that helped them cope during the pandemic

Lockdown has sparked culinary innovation

From homemade bagels delivered by bike to a pop-up in a karaoke bar, the pandemic has forced chefs to be inventive

How the British-Chinese takeaway took off

Hunting an old dish, Fuchsia Dunlop discovers a Chinese restaurant with the perfect balance of Anglo-Canto fare