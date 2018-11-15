Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The European Commission recently rejected Italy’s spending plans for 2019, noting that they are in danger of running an excessive public deficit. So why is the Italian government proposing to expand public spending? John Murray Brown is joined by Valentina Romei and Miles Johnson to discuss the challenges of Italian economic stagnation and structural problems that need to be addressed.





Contributors: John Murray Brown, Valentina Romei, and Miles Johnson. Produced by Sam Westran