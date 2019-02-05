UK workplace pension rules are to be relaxed to make it easier for trustees overseeing £60bn worth of retirement funds to invest in assets with performance fees, according to new government plans.

Millions of workers saving in workplace pensions are protected from excessive fees, which can erode returns, through a cap on the charges levied on the most widely used retirement funds.

On Tuesday, the government announced plans to amend the regulations governing how schemes comply with the 0.75 per cent charge cap to enable them to invest more easily in funds with performance fees. These are often associated with illiquid assets, such as infrastructure, and private equity.

Performance fees are where the fund manager is paid a fee if returns exceed a benchmark, but this charging structure has proved contentious due to investor concerns over a lack of transparency on performance and how benchmarks are set.

The government said that easing the rules would open up opportunities for schemes with billions of pounds of pension cash to expand their investments from liquid assets, to fund start-up companies and infrastructure projects.

“We can do more to attract new investment into important sectors of the economy which would boost employment and help to build stronger, more sustainable communities,” said Guy Opperman, minister for pensions and financial inclusion.

“We would like to explore an extension to the way compliance with the charge cap is measured, to make it easier for trustees to consider investments which levy performance fees, whilst retaining the same level of protection for members.”

In a consultation published on Tuesday, the government said there was scope within the cap for trustees to consider investments beyond liquid assets.

“We know that average annual charges for pension schemes which are subject to the charge cap are between 0.38 per cent and 0.54 per cent,” the consultation said.

“It is therefore clear that trustees have scope, within the existing level of the cap at 0.75 per cent, to consider innovative investment opportunities which may attract higher charges, should they wish to. It may, however, be the case that the way compliance with the charge cap is currently determined does restrict trustees’ options.”

As part of its effort to redirect billions of pension cash into alternative assets, the government unveiled plans to require the country’s biggest defined contribution schemes to document and publish their policy in relation to investment in illiquid assets, and report annually on their approximate percentage allocation to this kind of investment.

In addition, the managers of smaller pension schemes will be required to explore whether members could not get better value by pooling with another bigger fund.

But plans to incorporate performance fees into workplace assets were met with concern by unions.

“The only availability for pension funds to invest in infrastructure is through some of the most expensive assets classes with performance fees,” said Colin Meech, a national officer with Unison, the public sector union with 1.3m members.

“I can’t see how a decent pension scheme can invest in these assets as there is a risk they could wipe out significant amounts of members’ money due to astronomical fees.”