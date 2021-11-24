The Financial Times is seeking examples of how school students around the world are tackling climate change.

Students — either individually or via their teachers and schools — are invited to tell us how they are adapting their lifestyles, working in their communities, creating new organisations or mobilising others to educate, mitigate or seek to slow climate change.

Young people stand to lose the most as global temperatures rise in the coming years, and they are increasingly on the front line of efforts to improve sustainability.

They are involved in many ways: as advocates and organisers, creators of start ups, volunteers with charities; and in their own daily habits, with shifts in what they eat, wear and buy.

In a special Climate Change for Schools report in 2022, the FT will profile the best examples of young people’s responses to the threat of global warming, focusing on the most innovative actions with the greatest potential for impact.

We invite submissions from secondary school students (aged 16 — 19) by January 15, 2022, and will select some of the most impressive in consultation with a panel of external experts.

Entries should include:

Contact information

Details of the initiative in up to 500 words

Evidence of impact

A reference

Click here for more information and details of how to submit entries.

To find out about free access to the FT for schools anywhere in the world teaching students aged 16 to 19 years old, see details/registration here.