Daily Mail agrees settlement with Melania Trump

The Daily Mail has apologised to Melania Trump and agreed to pay unspecified damages after the wife of the US president brought a libel lawsuit against the newspaper group.

Catrin Evans QC, representing Associated Newspapers, the British parent company of the Daily Mail and Mail Online, said in a statement read in the High Court in London on Wednesday that the “defendant acknowledges that these claims about the claimant are untrue and we retract and withdraw them”.

Ms Evans added: “The defendant is here today publicly to set the record straight and to apologise to the claimant for any distress and embarrassment that the articles may have caused her.”

John Kelly, representing Mrs Trump, said on Wednesday that Associated Newspapers had agreed to pay damages, but did not specify an amount.

However, the settlement is believed to be much smaller than the $150m in damages Mrs Trump had been seeking. According to one person familiar with the matter, the total settlement is about $3m, including legal fees.

Mrs Trump launched a suit against Associated Newspapers last September over an August 20 article with the headline “Racy photos and troubling questions about his wife’s past that could derail Trump”. The article cited a Slovenian magazine’s report that a modelling agency, which employed Mrs Trump in the 1990s, had also served as an escort service.

Although the Mail published a retraction two weeks later, the paper and its online edition, Mail Online, stopped short of offering a full apology for reporting what Mrs Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, described as the “100 per cent false” rumours.

In February, Mrs Trump settled a separate claim in Maryland against Webster Griffin Tarpley, a US blogger, and refiled the lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s publishers in New York, claiming the article had hurt her chances of establishing “multimillion-dollar business relationships” while in the White House.

That led to claims that Mrs Trump was cashing in on her position as First Lady, prompting Mr Harder to refile the claim once more, dropping a reference to a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to commercially exploit Mrs Trump’s “brand”.

A joint statement from Associated Newspapers and Mrs Trump on Wednesday said that the agreement to pay “damages and costs” to the First Lady would settle both the lawsuit in the UK and the lawsuit in the US.

In an interview with the Guardian last year, Mr Harder, who successfully represented retired wrestler Hulk Hogan in his $140m case against Gawker Media that led to its sale to Univision, explained why Mrs Trump was determined to take on the Mail.

“[The Mail’s apology] came several weeks after they had published their original article, knowing that it was going to be republished by lots of different publications,” he said. “There were hundreds and hundreds of publications that ended up reporting about this horrible lie that the Daily Mail had perpetuated. The damage had been done.”

Despite its image as a staunchly conservative British newspaper that campaigned for Brexit, the Mail’s website has aggressively targeted the US market in recent years. Mail Online now has offices in Los Angeles and New York, with more than 250 staff in the US and earlier this month launched its own TV show, which will be broadcast in 105 American markets.

The website has 29m monthly unique users in the UK, according to data from Comscore, but has more than 220m global users, making it the world’s biggest English language news site.

But the US expansion has brought difficulties with regulators, with the Mail arguing that content generated in the US should not fall under the remit of the UK press watchdog, Ipso.