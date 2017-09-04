KWM Europe and how not to run a law firm

The collapse of King & Wood Mallesons’ European business became a case study in how not to run a law firm. Wang Rongkang is the man charged by its new Chinese owners with its resuscitation.

In November 2013 the Chinese-Australian firm KWM merged with London law firm SJ Berwin to create a $1bn global business with 2,700 lawyers. Just over three years later, the European part of the new venture was dead. How KWM Europe fell apart became the stuff of legal legend, with tales of infighting, spiralling debt and employees jumping ship before the inevitable wreck.

For one thing, some of the partners at SJ Berwin — a hard-charging London firm whose reputation and wealth were built on its private equity business — were reluctant to shed their former identity. An early, airline-themed marketing campaign bore the slogan: “KWM — fuelled by SJ Berwin”.

More problematic was the debt KWM Europe built up. It had a credit facility with Barclays bank that reportedly reached more than £35m in 2016.

Profit share between partners was consistently delayed and bills to suppliers were being paid late. Despite the danger, some partners did not want to fund a recapitalisation of the firm.

Sue Kench, global managing partner of KWM who is based in Australia, said: “There was lack of European partners committing to their own business. That business had been undercapitalised for a while and they needed to make a decision to put money in.”

Instead, the employees, including many of the star partners, spent the second half of 2016 looking for the exit. “By the summer [of 2016] it was obvious to anyone with half a brain what was happening,” said a former employee. “Any recruiter was full of KWM CVs, and at all levels.”

There were also tales of rifts at the top of the London office — including a company dinner where one partner sang a satirical song and delivered a presentation lampooning a stone-faced colleague.

As its best lawyers left, the firm’s ability to pay its way dwindled. In January 2017, administrators were called in after attempts to find a buyer to rescue it failed.

Instead of washing its hands of the affair, KWM China stepped in to retain a handful of partners and set up a new business. Now Mr Wang, who was formerly in charge of KWM in south China, has become the new European division’s first managing partner.

That division has just hired four partners and Mr Wang says it is set for further expansion, particularly in London and Frankfurt.

This time it is clear KWM’s management has no intention of granting London partners the same degree of autonomy as those who once ran the now-defunct “legacy SJ Berwin”.

“The key thing now is that our London and other offices are affiliates of the China partnership, under co-ordinated management,” Mr Wang said.

“I want to see the Europe and Middle East offices work closely with the rest of the firm — with seamless co-ordination and co-operation.”

The European business would focus on cross-border investment and M&A, he said, two of his own areas of expertise. “The priority is to service our Chinese clients . . . whenever they have the need,” he said. “But our offices [in Europe and the Middle East] are doing a lot of local work so we want to see that, too, just like any other law firm.”

Ms Kench said the European business was still evolving — “but you have to start somewhere. It’s a different thing when you bolt on a ready-made firm. This is essentially a start-up.”

She added that the firm would be cautious about future mergers. “You can’t stop and do nothing, the world doesn’t allow you to do that,” she said. But KWM had learned a lesson, she added. “Don’t give away your brand lightly.”