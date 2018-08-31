Venice Film Festival 2018 Our critic’s pick of films to look out for in the coming year The Favourite — a wickedly enjoyable bodice-ripper Yorgos Lanthimos’s re-creation of Queen Anne’s court blows the cobwebs off the costume drama new Friday, 31 August, 2018 Roma — a beautiful film Alfonso Cuarón returns to his roots for this masterly study of a middle-class family in Mexico City new Friday, 31 August, 2018 Peterloo — history as theatre — or pantomime There’s little nuance in Mike Leigh’s retelling of an infamous episode in Britain’s past new Friday, 31 August, 2018 A Star is Born — yet again Lady Gaga has acting chops — but this is an excruciatingly familiar story new Friday, 31 August, 2018 First Man — the great unknown Neil Armstrong remains frustratingly elusive in Damien Chazelle’s biopic Thursday, 30 August, 2018