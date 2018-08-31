Venice Film Festival 2018

Our critic’s pick of films to look out for in the coming year
The Favourite — a wickedly enjoyable bodice-ripper

Yorgos Lanthimos’s re-creation of Queen Anne’s court blows the cobwebs off the costume drama

Roma — a beautiful film

Alfonso Cuarón returns to his roots for this masterly study of a middle-class family in Mexico City

Peterloo — history as theatre — or pantomime

There’s little nuance in Mike Leigh’s retelling of an infamous episode in Britain’s past

A Star is Born — yet again

Lady Gaga has acting chops — but this is an excruciatingly familiar story

First Man — the great unknown

Neil Armstrong remains frustratingly elusive in Damien Chazelle’s biopic