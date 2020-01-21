A slowdown in the US continues to weigh on Netflix’s subscriber growth as it faces an onslaught of new competition.

Netflix added 8.8m subscribers in the final three months of 2019, eclipsing its guidance for 7.6m and analyst forecasts for 7.9m. This was welcome news for the first quarter that the streaming group competed head-on with Disney and Apple, which launched rival services in November.

However in the US, its largest market, Netflix added only 420,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter — below its guidance for 600,000 and well behind the 1.5m it added in the same period a year ago.

Netflix blamed the US weakness on price increases last year and new competition from rival streaming launches. The company also warned that this softening in its home market would weigh on results for the current quarter.

Netflix shares slipped 1.4 per cent in after-hours trading.

As the entertainment industry looks to streaming as the future of its business, the largest media companies are battling for market share in this new landscape. Traditional media groups Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal and AT&T’s WarnerMedia are all launching their own streaming services, bringing new competition to the market that Netflix pioneered.

Investors are concerned about Netflix losing steam in America amid the sea of new streaming options.

Blistering subscriber growth has been a crucial part of Netflix’s pitch to investors, who have driven up its share price in recent years. But sentiment cooled on the company last summer after it lost quarterly subscribers in the US for the first time since 2011.

Tuesday’s results did little to allay those fears. Netflix said it expects to add 7m new subscribers through the end of March this year; a slowdown from the 9.6m new subscribers in the first quarter of 2019 due to “continued, slightly elevated churn” in the US.

Revenues in the quarter jumped 31 per cent to $5.5bn, just above consensus forecasts for $5.45bn. Net income rose to $587m, more than double the $240m that analysts were looking for.