HTSI editor Jo Ellison © Marili Andre

It’s the spring fashion special, and I’m excited that this issue has found us working with such a stellar list of names. In her first story for How To Spend It, Bibi Borthwick brings her spare but beautiful aesthetic to a cover story with Vivienne Rohner, a model I have been following for several seasons now. Rohner was born in Zürich and has Argentinian and Russian blood. Her athleticism and cool intelligence recall 1980s models such as Bonnie Berman and Inès de la Fressange, and a time when photographers allowed a model’s personality to fill the frame. Borthwick and Rohner share something of that same dynamic: it perhaps has to do with how Rohner, herself a keen photographer, has learned to work the lens.

Alaia metal-bead embroidered fishnet-knit dress, £7,460 © Bibi Borthwick

Karla Welch at home in Los Angeles © Matthew Welch

I’m also in love with our fashion story shot by stylist Emmanuelle Ramos, photographer Priscillia Saada and model Fanta Fofana last November in a playground in Marseille. In the milky winter sunshine the mood is unapologetically joyful and uplifting, while the clothes – pulled from the more extreme end of this season’s collections – are brilliantly, extravagantly fun.

I hope you’ll find fashion inspiration for what to buy, borrow or rethink

Putting the character before the ballgown is also part of Karla Welch’s creative manifesto. The Los Angeles-based stylist and designer dresses some of the world’s most influential talents, from Justin and Hailey Bieber to Sarah Paulson, Ruth Negga, Caitríona Balfe (the secret star of Belfast) and Tracee Ellis Ross. For each of her clients, Welch pulls together looks that are both amazing and fashion forward, but essentially allow them to feel at ease within themselves. I’m in awe of her talent – dressing others for a living is a truly daunting task. In this more intimate interview, the focus turns to the woman who has helped transform the red carpet in recent decades. I was fascinated to learn more about her personal tastes and style.

Dior wool and angora jacket, £2,350, and matching skirt, £1,800. Gerbase recycled nylon and polyester Ivy top, €245 © Billy Ballard

Celine cotton bib shirt, £300. Frame denim jeans, £75 © Dan Martensen

As for what to buy, wear, borrow or rethink, I hope you’ll find much inspiration. Yes, there are new things, but those of you lucky enough to have stylish mothers, aunts, friends or grandparents might be able to rummage for some forgotten piece from in their wardrobe and feel inspired to revisit it again. One wardrobe I would like to get my hands on is that of Clare Richardson, a fashion stylist who has long been thought to be the embodiment of good taste. It was my great pleasure to talk to Clare earlier this year about her project Reluxe, the just-launched website selling designer vintage clothes. Like many, Richardson is realising the huge potential in the resale market, and her archive is more tantalising than most. As an exercise in individual expression it strikes me as much more modern to mix one’s wardrobe with hits of newness and something older, cherished – and unique.

@jellison22