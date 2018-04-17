China expanded its US Treasury holdings in February despite escalating trade tension between Beijing and Washington at the time, helping damp concerns the country could shed US assets to hit back at the Trump administration.

China, the single biggest foreign holder of US government debt, added $8.5bn to its Treasury holdings in February, taking its total to $1.18tn, according to data released by the US Treasury on Monday.

Although investors first grew fearful that the US could end up in a trade war after President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on imported aluminium and steel on March 1, the first hint that action was coming arrived in mid-February when the Commerce Department recommended the White House impose controls or tariffs.

The Trump administration had already imposed tariffs on imports of solar panels and washing machines, and a senior Chinese official told a local news agency soon after the Commerce Department recommendations that “we will take necessary measures to defend our rights”.

Some analysts have fretted the country could try to use its position as Washington’s biggest foreign creditor as leverage in a stand-off.

Large-scale selling of US Treasuries would put upward pressure on US interest rates and potentially weaken the country’s currency as China sells dollars into the market. Most of China’s holdings are in “long-term securities” with maturities over one year.

However, China’s Treasury purchases are driven by its trade deficit with America, using dollars acquired from sales of goods to the US to buy the bonds, and any move to sell — or even halt purchases — would hit the value of China’s large portfolio of US government debt, said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income at Raymond James.

“It doesn’t really serve them well to sell in mass quantities as a threat, while maintaining such large position that would be hurt by the move,” said Mr Giddis. “As a pure investment, it is still the best place for the Chinese to get dollar exposure with their cash. While they could possibly make this move if things got worse or escalated, it is doubtful that they would exercise this right now.”

China bought a net total of $15bn of long-term Treasury securities in February but due to other factors, including price fluctuations in the underlying securities, its holdings only rose by a little over half that, according to the data. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 16 basis points to 2.86 per cent over the course of the month.

European holders also ramped up Treasury purchases, buying $22bn of long-term securities, led by $18bn from the United Kingdom.

Japan, the second-largest holder of Treasuries, sold $14bn. Transaction data can be skewed because the data refer to the location of the trade, rather than the domicile of the holder. For example, the UK is a major financial centre so the buyer may not necessarily be UK-based.

In aggregate, $43bn was added to foreign portfolios, the second straight month of positive flows.