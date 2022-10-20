Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

There was outrage in Washington over Saudi Arabia’s decision to back Opec output cuts during a global energy crisis. What was the kingdom’s motive for putting its strategic partnership with the US at risk? As a regular visitor to Saudi Arabia, Emile Hokayem of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London offers his view of the Saudi leader’s calculations and plans for a new global role for the country.

Presented by Gideon Rachman.

