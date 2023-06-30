Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Why did Carlyle’s CEO resign?

  • Using the video, explain the principal-agent problem

  • Discuss how stock options are used to overcome the principal-agent problem

  • Evaluate whether the pay of CEOs like Kewsong Lee can be justified from an economic perspective

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast

