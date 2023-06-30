We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read all our economics picks here.

Specification:

Business Objectives, Labour Markets

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Why did Carlyle’s CEO resign?

Using the video, explain the principal-agent problem

Discuss how stock options are used to overcome the principal-agent problem

Evaluate whether the pay of CEOs like Kewsong Lee can be justified from an economic perspective

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast