Economics class video: Why did Carlyle’s CEO resign?
Specification:
Business Objectives, Labour Markets
Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:
Using the video, explain the principal-agent problem
Discuss how stock options are used to overcome the principal-agent problem
Evaluate whether the pay of CEOs like Kewsong Lee can be justified from an economic perspective
Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast
Comments