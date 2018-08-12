Russia has pledged to deepen co-operation with Iran and its Central Asian neighbours through a landmark deal on carving up the Caspian Sea, potentially paving the way for long-stalled energy projects and confirming Russia’s military supremacy over the world’s biggest lake.

The Caspian’s littoral states of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan have quarrelled for more than two decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union over how to divide the strategically-important landlocked sea. On Sunday they signed a deal to manage a resource that holds large hydrocarbon resources and is a bridge between Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

“This is an exceptional summit with milestone significance for the fate of the Caspian Sea,” Russian president Vladimir Putin told his fellow leaders. “This gives an opportunity for us to be on a different level of partnership to develop our co-operation in various new directions.”

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said he welcomed his four partners’ support for the country following the US decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action curtailing Tehran’s nuclear programme and reimpose sanctions on the country.

“It is gratifying that the Caspian countries emphasise multilateralism and oppose unilateral actions that are developing in some countries,” said Mr Rouhani. “The Caspian countries emphasise the protection of the JCPOA as a valuable international arrangement.”

Moscow has long viewed the Caspian within its sphere of influence and has sought to block any attempts to dilute its clout or thwart regional projects such as Turkmenistan’s proposed undersea gas pipeline that would allow it to compete with Russian gas in Europe.

But Mr Putin’s administration agreed to Sunday’s convention as a means to develop warmer ties with Iran, and strengthen co-operation with its Central Asian neighbours amid attempts by China and the US to increase their presence in the region. In exchange Russia gains a ban on any military presence on the Caspian by non-signatories, in effect giving its navy full control over the waves.

“Russia has been the driving force between the recent progress . . . but it remains to be seen whether Moscow has actually given anything away,” said Camilla Hagelund, principal analyst for Central Asia at Verisk Maplecroft. “And from a security perspective they have obviously gained here.”

“But there is ambiguity over the other bilateral agreements that are being signed relating to the Caspian, and how they might affect how this new convention will operate in practice,” she added.

Various bilateral agreements behind the scenes have brought the five parties to the negotiating table. Russia has said it could be willing to restart imports of Turkmenistan gas, in a move that would represent an economic lifeline for the small country’s struggling economy, while Azerbaijan is also keen to increase gas imports to make up for a shortfall in its own production.

Sunday’s convention, signed by the five countries’ presidents in the dusty city of Aktau on the Caspian’s Kazakh coast, seeks to end a generation-long disagreement over whether it should be treated as a sea, subject to international maritime law, or as a lake, divided between all the participants.

The Caspian’s surface water will be treated like a sea, with open water for common use. The seabed and subsoil will in effect be divided up like dry land, although the exact details of the demarcations have not yet been decided.

Reaching this consensus on the status of the sea was a difficult process. It required a lot of effort from all the parties

That will allow undersea pipeline construction with the agreement of the affected states, ending years of legal issues for the proposed Turkmen pipeline. It will also allow for stronger cross-water trade, deepening economic ties between the countries.

“Reaching this consensus on the status of the sea was a difficult process,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan’s president. “It required a lot of effort from all the parties . . . but now we have good will.”

The ban on any foreign military presence is a victory for Moscow, and in effect blocks Nato or China from using the Caspian to deepen co-operation with Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan or Azerbaijan. Moscow has used its naval fleet in the Caspian to fire cruise missiles into Syria during its military support for President Bashar al-Assad. Mr Putin said on Sunday that Russia planned to build a new deepwater port on the sea by 2025.

“Nearby there are unstable regions: the Middle East and Afghanistan,” Mr Putin said. “It is important for us to build a systematic front against terrorism and security issues.”

Moscow is also keen to use the Caspian to further develop relations with Tehran. The countries are allied over support for Mr al-Assad, and both find themselves increasingly cut off from global markets because of US sanctions.

The two governments have stepped up talks in recent months on allowing Russian oil and gas companies to develop fields in Iran, in place of western companies that have withdrawn under pressure from Washington.

Moscow has also hinted at potential deals for Russian energy groups to trade Iranian oil in exchange for increased purchases of Russian goods and services by their southern neighbour.

“Our region could be a good example of stability, friendship and a good neighbourhood,” said Mr Rouhani. “The Caspian Sea only belongs to the Caspian states. The deployment and placement of military assets is not allowed for other countries.”

Follow Henry on Twitter at @HenryJFoy