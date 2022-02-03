Spotify delivered a weak outlook for first-quarter subscriber growth, investors are putting more pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates, and Argentina has been plunged into a fresh crisis after a crucial political figure resigned over the country’s outline debt deal with the International Monetary Fund

Mentioned in this podcast:

Spotify warns it’s ‘too early’ to calculate impact of Joe Rogan row

Eurozone inflation hits record 5.1% in January

Resignation of Peronist leader triggers crisis over Argentina’s $44.5bn IMF deal

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.