Spotify responds to the Joe Rogan fiasco
The European Central Bank meets today as eurozone inflation hits record 5.1% in January
Spotify delivered a weak outlook for first-quarter subscriber growth, investors are putting more pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates, and Argentina has been plunged into a fresh crisis after a crucial political figure resigned over the country’s outline debt deal with the International Monetary Fund
Spotify warns it’s ‘too early’ to calculate impact of Joe Rogan row
Eurozone inflation hits record 5.1% in January
Resignation of Peronist leader triggers crisis over Argentina’s $44.5bn IMF deal
