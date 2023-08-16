US stocks hit a five-week low as a warning of potential Fitch downgrades sent bank shares lower, Beijing is making one of its biggest top-down efforts in years to tackle the debts racked up by local governments, and a year after passage of the US Inflation Reduction Act and Chips Act the vast majority of investment is going to red states.

US and European stocks hit five-week lows after strong retail sales data

China sends finance experts to tackle regions’ debts

Republican districts dominate US clean technology investment boom

Pink Floyd strike a chord as scientists recreate song from brain activity

