US company debt sales power ahead as borrowing costs drop

Sales of high-grade US corporate bonds for 2017 surged past the $1tn mark this week, surpassing the level faster than ever before as the lowest interest rates for companies this year enticed the likes of Apple, IBM, Home Depot and Visa.

The average yield on investment grade US corporate debt fell to 3.05 per cent this week, matching the lowest level since last November, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“Corporate treasurers are going to take advantage of those lower rates while they can and build up liquidity,” said Michael Cuggino, president and portfolio manager of the Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds. “We have seen companies over the past few years doing that and it has just continued.”

Helping companies tap debt markets has been a surge of money into bond funds as investors seek paper sold by highly rated companies.

Investors across the globe have piled into US fixed income in search of higher income, as trillions of dollars of Japanese and European government bonds trade with yields below zero. Strategists with Wells Fargo, who cite EPFR data, note more than $218bn has been added to funds that can invest in high-grade US corporate bonds this year.

Companies borrowed more than $40bn this week via US debt markets and deals have lifted overall bond sales by investment-grade companies and banks in the US for 2017 to more than $1tn, according to Dealogic.

Top-rated companies have already been able to lock in rates below 3 per cent on new 10-year bonds, with Apple drumming up strong investor demand as it borrowed $5bn this week. The iPhone maker priced its new 10-year bonds with a yield of 2.913 per cent, or 85 basis points above the yield on a Treasury that matures in a decade. That was marginally above the yield investors demanded to hold its existing 10-year notes.

A drop in US government bond yields — reflecting heightened tensions between Washington and North Korea — has offset the rise in risk premiums investors demand to hold corporate credit. Spreads on investment-grade company bonds rose to the highest level since June on Thursday.

The looming threat of a second powerful storm reaching US shores has bolstered the appeal of Treasuries, particularly as traders discount the possibility of any further rate rises from the Federal Reserve this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which falls as its price rises, slid to 2.03 per cent on Thursday. Investors and strategists said they would not be taken aback if Treasuries rallied further.

“Fed odds are now almost 5 to 1 against a December rise,” said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance. “Do not be surprised to get a 1 handle on 10-year Treasuries given where we are and where we have come from.”