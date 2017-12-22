Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

A politically charged year kicked off with the inauguration of Donald Trump, Brexit negotiations and North Korea’s continued ballistic missile launches

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

January 20 Donald and Melania Trump take centre stage at the commander-in-chief/Salute to the Armed Forces Ball marking his inauguration as president. More photographs here

© Christopher Furlong/Getty

February 6 Nigel Farage, left, the former UK Independence party leader, and Paul Nuttall, his successor, dodge an egg in Stoke-on-Trent in the English Midlands

© AFP/Getty

February 10 Children play at their school in Karo, north Sumatra, as mount Sinabung spews thick volcanic ash over the Indonesian island

© Goran Tomasevic/Reuters

March 4 An Iraqi man carries his daughter away from an Isis-controlled part of Mosul towards special forces soldiers

© Toby Melville/Reuters

March 22 A woman assists an injured person after a terror attack on Westminster Bridge in London

© Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

March 29 Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, holds the letter invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty setting out Britain’s wish to leave the EU

© Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

April 14 Migrants struggle to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation 15 nautical miles off Zawiya, Libya

© Michel Euler/AFP/Getty

May 14 Emmanuel Macron during a parade on the Champs Elysées after his inauguration as president of France

© Joel Goodman/LNP

May 22 Police help people hurt in the terrorist attack on the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in which 22 lives were lost

© Reuters

May 24 Pope Francis with Donald Trump, his wife Melania, son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka during an audience at the Vatican

© Jason Hawkes

June 14 A fire at the Grenfell Tower block in north Kensington, London, claimed the lives of 71 residents

© Matt Cardy/Getty

June 24 Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour party leader, wins fans as he addresses the crowd at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton

© Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

July 9 Venezuelan police use tear gas to suppress opposition supporters during a rally in Caracas against the government of Nicolás Maduro, the president

© Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

August 5 A streaker promoting peace and love takes the lead when a steward stumbles during the World Athletics championships at the London Stadium

© AFP/Getty

September 8 Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba, dances a Michael Jackson medley during his company’s annual party at the Huanglong sports centre in Hangzhou, China

© Dar Yasin/AP

September 14 Hanida Begum, a Rohingya Muslim woman who fled Myanmar, mourns her son, Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized just before reaching Bangladesh

© Friedemann Vogel/EPA

September 14 Angela Merkel shares a joke with EU and car industry representatives at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt

© KCNA via Reuters

September 16 Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile

© Marco Ugarte/AP

September 19 A man leaves a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa district of Mexico City. More photographs here

© Josep Lago/AFP/Getty

October 1 A woman celebrates outside a polling station after casting her vote in Barcelona in the referendum on independence for Catalonia. More photographs here

© David Becker/Getty

October 1 Chaos descends on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas after Stephen Paddack opens fire, killing at least 59 people

© Carl Court/Getty

October 4 Simon Brodkin, a comedian, hands Theresa May a P45 severance notice during the prime minister’s keynote speech on the last day of the Conservative conference in Manchester

© Maxim Shemetov/AFP/Getty

October 11 Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan’s president, presents a Turkmen shepherd dog to Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart

© Erik De Castro/Reuters

October 17 Syrian Democratic Forces fighters celebrate victory in Raqqa, Syria

© Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

October 19 A supporter of the so-called alt-right movement makes his way to the venue of a speech by Richard Spencer, a white nationalist, at the University of Florida

© Dai Kurokawa/EPA

October 30 Kenyan police carry a girl from election violence in the Kawangware slum in Nairobi, the capital

© Kim Ludbrook/EPA

November 21 Zimbabweans react to news of the resignation of Robert Mugabe outside the parliament building in Harare

© Neil Hall/EPA

November 27 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after announcing their engagement at Kensington Palace, London. The couple will marry on May 19

© Oren Ziv/dpa

December 7 A Palestinian appeals to an Israeli police officer during a protest in the Old City of Jerusalem against Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel