How to Build a Healthy City is a brand new podcast from the Financial Times.

Today's cities - home to more than half the world's population - are struggling to deal with a harmful mix of public health problems: populations are ageing, obesity is rising and pollution has reached toxic levels.

What are cities doing to tackle these enormous problems? In this six-part series, Darren Dodd talks to Financial Times correspondents around the world - from Singapore to Copenhagen - about initiatives designed to make cities healthier and more pleasant places to live.





