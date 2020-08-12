Ride-share company Lyft reported a 61 per cent drop in revenue in the second quarter but said it was seeing signs of recovery as cities begin to reopen from coronavirus lockdowns.

Unlike rival Uber, which was able to stem its losses with food delivery and international markets, Lyft’s business is solely in the US and made up mostly of ride-sharing, which saw a huge decrease in use beginning in late March as the outbreak began to sweep across the US. The number of people using Lyft dropped by 60 per cent.

Revenue dropped to $339.3m from $867.3m in the second quarter of 2019. Wall Street had hoped for about $350m. The company beat expectations on overall losses, however, recording a loss of $437.1m in the period, versus $644m in 2019.

But adjusted losses — which do not include stock-related compensation and other charges less-indicative of the day-to-day business — worsened to $266m versus $197m a year ago.

The company noted it had made embarked on aggressive restructuring during the quarter, dismissing 982 employees — about 17 per cent of its entire workforce — and placing almost 300 more on furlough.

“While ride-share rides in the quarter were down significantly year-over-year, we are encouraged by the recovery trends we are beginning to see, with monthly rideshare rides in July up 78 per cent compared to April,” said Logan Green, co-founder and chief executive.

“Lyft’s second-quarter results reflect an operating environment that was not only challenging for our core ride-sharing business, but also for our valued riders and drivers and the communities we serve. Our performance reinforces our belief that Lyft is taking on the critical work necessary to emerge from the crisis as a stronger company.”

That plan could be derailed, however, if the company is forced to reclassify its workers in California, its home state and biggest market.

A California judge this week imposed a preliminary injunction that could soon force Lyft and Uber to transition their ride-share drivers from contractors to employees.

Both companies have asked the judge to put the injunction on hold while the decision is appealed, warning they would otherwise be forced to suspend their service in the state. A hearing is set for Thursday.

“Lyft will have to immediately suspend operation of its ride-share platform in California,” the company warned in a court filing, saying it “cannot transform its operations at the flip of a switch”.

Speaking on MSNBC on Wednesday, Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber chief executive, issued a similar warning. It is “hard to believe we’ll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly”, he said.

The threats were brushed off by labour groups advocating for the move.

“Khosrowshahi’s statements are just the latest in a long line of anti-worker rhetoric and fear mongering on the part of gig companies,” said José Ulises Cabrera from the Mobile Workers Alliance. “Drivers will not be intimidated by Khosrowshahi’s scare tactics.”