Peter Philips. Photography by Brigitte Niedermair. Styling by Isabelle Kountoure

Print this page

All about the eyes

“Kim is wearing a classic holiday look. By using Diorshow 24H Stylo 040 Sparkling Black eyeliner, I intensified the eyes and added a twinkle – like shooting stars in a festive night”

Kim Schell wears: Dior Forever 1W foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 00 and 1W concealer, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, Diorshow 24H Stylo 040 Sparkling Black eyeliner, Diorshow Brow Styler 002 Universal Dark Brown, 5 Couleurs Couture Golden Nights 089 Black Night eyeshadow palette, Rouge Blush Golden Nights 353 Rose Frisson, Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 004 Rose Gold, Dior Contour 060 Première lipliner, Rouge Dior Golden Nights 458 Paris lipstick. Dior dress with zip (seen throughout shoot), £3,000
Kim Schell wears: Dior Forever 1W foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 00 and 1W concealer, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, Diorshow 24H Stylo 040 Sparkling Black eyeliner, Diorshow Brow Styler 002 Universal Dark Brown, 5 Couleurs Couture Golden Nights 089 Black Night eyeshadow palette, Rouge Blush Golden Nights 353 Rose Frisson, Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 004 Rose Gold, Dior Contour 060 Première lipliner, Rouge Dior Golden Nights 458 Paris lipstick. Dior dress with zip (seen throughout shoot), £3,000 © Brigitte Niedermair

Glow from the outside

“Highlights on the skin and eyes are completed with a shimmering gloss on the lips. On Skarla, I used Dior Lip Maximizer 105 Copper Gold to catch that light and give plump lips

Skarla Ali wears: Dior Forever 8N foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 4W and 6.5N concealer, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, 5 Couleurs Couture Golden Nights 549 Golden Snow eyeshadow palette, Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 005 Copper Gold, Rouge Blush 555 Rose Dolce Vita, Dior Contour 962 Poison Matte lipliner, Diorific Golden Nights 073 Dark Sparkle lipstick, Dior Lip Maximizer 105 Copper Gold lip gloss. J’Adior Hoop Earrings with crystals, £650
Skarla Ali wears: Dior Forever 8N foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 4W and 6.5N concealer, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, 5 Couleurs Couture Golden Nights 549 Golden Snow eyeshadow palette, Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 005 Copper Gold, Rouge Blush 555 Rose Dolce Vita, Dior Contour 962 Poison Matte lipliner, Diorific Golden Nights 073 Dark Sparkle lipstick, Dior Lip Maximizer 105 Copper Gold lip gloss. J’Adior Hoop Earrings with crystals, £650 © Brigitte Niedermair

Nail your reds

“The colour that keeps on giving… To complete Jade’s captivating look, we applied Diorific 767 Red Wonders Nail polish. We should have called it Holiday Wonders”

Jade Nguyen wears: Dior Forever 1N and 2W foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 1N concealer, Diorshow Brow Styler 002 Universal Dark Brown, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, 5 Couleur Couture Golden Nights 549 Golden Snow eyeshadow palette, Diorshow 24H Stylo 040 Sparkling Black eyeliner, Rouge Blush Golden Nights 353 Rose Frisson, Rouge Dior Golden Nights 999 lipstick, Diorific Vernis 767 Red Wonders nail lacquer. Dior Tribales Ear Jewellery with resin pearls, £270
Jade Nguyen wears: Dior Forever 1N and 2W foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 1N concealer, Diorshow Brow Styler 002 Universal Dark Brown, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, 5 Couleur Couture Golden Nights 549 Golden Snow eyeshadow palette, Diorshow 24H Stylo 040 Sparkling Black eyeliner, Rouge Blush Golden Nights 353 Rose Frisson, Rouge Dior Golden Nights 999 lipstick, Diorific Vernis 767 Red Wonders nail lacquer. Dior Tribales Ear Jewellery with resin pearls, £270 © Brigitte Niedermair

Smoke without fire

“Smoky eyes come in many shapes and intensities. No matter what shade you’re wearing, it’s the soft blending of the edges that makes it smoulder. On Sophie, I used the warm tones of Dior 5 Couleurs Couture eyeshadow palette 689 Mitzah”

Sophie Koella wears Dior Forever 1W and 2W foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 0.5N and 1W concealer, Diorskin Nude Air Loose Powder 020 Light Beige, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, Diorshow Brow Styler 002 Universal Dark Brown, 5 Couleurs Couture 689 Mitzah eyeshadow palette, Diorshow 24H Stylo 640 Satiny Gold eyeliner, Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 001 Universal, Dior Lip Maximizer 105 Copper Gold lip gloss. Dior Tribales Earrings with resin pearls, £310. Hair, Peter Gray at Home Agency using Shu Uemura Art Of Hair. Nails, Elsa Deslandes at Majeure Prod Agency. Casting director, Michelle Lee. Set design, Lilly Marthe Ebener. Photographer’s assistants, Corinna Schulte and Katrin Backes. Stylist’s assistant, Marie Poulmarch. Make-up assistants, Delphine Delain and Jin Dian Yang. Hair assistant, Natsumie Biko. Set design assistant, Adèle Arnaud. Models’ agencies, Elite Paris (Jade), Oui Management (Sophie), Select (Skarla) and Viva London (Kim). Special thanks to Shape Production and Artist Commissions
Sophie Koella wears Dior Forever 1W and 2W foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 0.5N and 1W concealer, Diorskin Nude Air Loose Powder 020 Light Beige, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, Diorshow Brow Styler 002 Universal Dark Brown, 5 Couleurs Couture 689 Mitzah eyeshadow palette, Diorshow 24H Stylo 640 Satiny Gold eyeliner, Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 001 Universal, Dior Lip Maximizer 105 Copper Gold lip gloss. Dior Tribales Earrings with resin pearls, £310 © Brigitte Niedermair

Get alerts on Beauty when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article