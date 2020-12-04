We use cookies (opens in new window) for a number of reasons, such as keeping FT Sites reliable and secure, personalising content and ads, providing social media features and to analyse how our Sites are used.
“Kim is wearing a classic holiday look. By using Diorshow 24H Stylo 040 Sparkling Black eyeliner, I intensified the eyes and added a twinkle – like shooting stars in a festive night”
Glow from the outside
“Highlights on the skin and eyes are completed with a shimmering gloss on the lips. On Skarla, I used Dior Lip Maximizer 105 Copper Gold to catch that light and give plump lips”
Nail your reds
“The colour that keeps on giving… To complete Jade’s captivating look, we applied Diorific 767 Red Wonders Nail polish. We should have called it Holiday Wonders”
Smoke without fire
“Smoky eyes come in many shapes and intensities. No matter what shade you’re wearing, it’s the soft blending of the edges that makes it smoulder. On Sophie, I used the warm tones of Dior 5 Couleurs Couture eyeshadow palette 689 Mitzah”
