All about the eyes

“Kim is wearing a classic holiday look. By using Diorshow 24H Stylo 040 Sparkling Black eyeliner, I intensified the eyes and added a twinkle – like shooting stars in a festive night”

Kim Schell wears: Dior Forever 1W foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 00 and 1W concealer, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, Diorshow 24H Stylo 040 Sparkling Black eyeliner, Diorshow Brow Styler 002 Universal Dark Brown, 5 Couleurs Couture Golden Nights 089 Black Night eyeshadow palette, Rouge Blush Golden Nights 353 Rose Frisson, Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 004 Rose Gold, Dior Contour 060 Première lipliner, Rouge Dior Golden Nights 458 Paris lipstick. Dior dress with zip (seen throughout shoot), £3,000 © Brigitte Niedermair

Glow from the outside

“Highlights on the skin and eyes are completed with a shimmering gloss on the lips. On Skarla, I used Dior Lip Maximizer 105 Copper Gold to catch that light and give plump lips”

Skarla Ali wears: Dior Forever 8N foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 4W and 6.5N concealer, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, 5 Couleurs Couture Golden Nights 549 Golden Snow eyeshadow palette, Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 005 Copper Gold, Rouge Blush 555 Rose Dolce Vita, Dior Contour 962 Poison Matte lipliner, Diorific Golden Nights 073 Dark Sparkle lipstick, Dior Lip Maximizer 105 Copper Gold lip gloss. J’Adior Hoop Earrings with crystals, £650 © Brigitte Niedermair

Nail your reds

“The colour that keeps on giving… To complete Jade’s captivating look, we applied Diorific 767 Red Wonders Nail polish. We should have called it Holiday Wonders”

Jade Nguyen wears: Dior Forever 1N and 2W foundation, Dior Forever Skin Correct 1N concealer, Diorshow Brow Styler 002 Universal Dark Brown, Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090 Black mascara, 5 Couleur Couture Golden Nights 549 Golden Snow eyeshadow palette, Diorshow 24H Stylo 040 Sparkling Black eyeliner, Rouge Blush Golden Nights 353 Rose Frisson, Rouge Dior Golden Nights 999 lipstick, Diorific Vernis 767 Red Wonders nail lacquer. Dior Tribales Ear Jewellery with resin pearls, £270 © Brigitte Niedermair

Smoke without fire

“Smoky eyes come in many shapes and intensities. No matter what shade you’re wearing, it’s the soft blending of the edges that makes it smoulder. On Sophie, I used the warm tones of Dior 5 Couleurs Couture eyeshadow palette 689 Mitzah”