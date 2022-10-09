This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Power and borders

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Crimean bridge explosion leaves Russian supply lines exposed

Outline why the Kerch bridge is strategically important for the Russian army in southern Ukraine

Explain why alternative routes for resupply to southern Ukraine are difficult for the Russian military

To what extent does the bridge sabotage increase Ukraine’s chance of re-establishing sovereignty and territorial integrity in Crimea? Additional research: This episode of the Rachman Review from the FT’s Gideon Rachman features an interview with Professor Lawrence Freedman on the current situation between Ukrainian and Russian forces and the how the conflict may develop in the future.

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun