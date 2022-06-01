Cool of the wild: how to style it this summer
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Menswear news every morning.
Comme des Garçons wool jumpsuit, £688. Raf Simons cotton shirt, £578
Hermès silk shirt, £2,320, wool trousers, £3,400 (for suit). Giuliva Heritage silk Aria scarf, £230. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello steel necklace, £485. Le Gramme silver Ribbon Le 33g bracelet, £595
Dolce & Gabbana satin shirt, £995, and cotton trousers, £550. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello silk satin necktie, £125
Louis Vuitton cotton shirt, £510, and wool trousers, £780. Le Gramme silver Ribbon Le 33g bracelet, £595, and silver and black-diamond Cable Le 7g bracelet, £2,045
Palomo Spain wool coat, POA. Ralph Lauren Purple Label linen shirt, £320, and linen trousers, £420. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello steel necklace, £485
Dries Van Noten silk shirt, £380. Canali linen trousers, £270
Giorgio Armani linen waistcoat, £790, and linen trousers, £840. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello silk satin necktie, £125. Hermès silver and onyx Chevauchée PM ring, £1,540
Prada wool and mohair jacket, £2,650. Giuliva Heritage silk Liugi shirt, £630, and silk Umberto trousers, £690. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello steel necklace, £485
Brioni silk coat, £4,320, and wool trousers, £640. Valentino silk taffeta shirt, £850. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello silk satin necktie, £125
Comme des Garçons wool gabardine jumpsuit, £435
Model, Parker Van Noord at Next. Casting, Ben Grimes. Hair, Yuji Okuda at Artlist Paris. Make-up, Hélène Vasnier at Bomba Love. Manicure, Namu Rai. Photographer’s assistants, Ramiro Marques and Ricardo Oliveira. Retouching, Frisian Retouch. Stylist’s assistants, Benoît Paquet, Daniela Gil and Dora Chouaieb. Production, Zoe Tomlinson and Snowberry. Special thanks to We Folk
Get alerts on Menswear when a new story is published