Business cries out for Brexit impact assessments

Now that Article 50 has been triggered, Theresa May has started to reveal more about her Brexit strategy. But in many areas, huge issues remain unanswered. One question is increasingly raised by business leaders: what assessment has Whitehall made of the real world impact that new policies will have on employers, the civil service and other UK bodies?

Take, for example, the question of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU Customs Union. We know that this is likely to lead to a fivefold increase in the number of customs declarations at the UK border. But how many new customs officers will have to be employed by HM Revenue & Customs to deal with the increased demand and what will be required to upgrade digital systems? The FT has reported on some of these issues recently but the government only releases information in dribs and drabs.

Take immigration policy. There are reports that the government wants to impose a system of work permits for EU nationals. This puts the burden on companies and private sector bodies to ensure they only employ people with a legal right to be in the UK. But there is no sign of whether Whitehall has carried out an assessment of the costs this could impose on the private sector. Nor whether the enforcement of new rules will require the Home Office to recruit additional staff.

These are just two of many areas in which Brexit will place new burdens on the public and private sectors. In each, the demand from Whitehall for “impact assessments” will only grow as Britain moved towards its March 2019 departure date.

Of course, there are areas where ministers have good reason to hold information tightly. David Davis, Brexit Secretary, recently conceded that his department is working on an assessment of the impact of a cliff edge Brexit. It would only weaken the government’s negotiating position with the EU if the full scale of the risks became public.

However, a new phase in the Brexit process is about to begin, with ministers unveiling some 15 parliamentary bills covering policies on customs, immigration, agriculture, trade and so on. Will the government accompany these bills with impact assessments that explain their choices? Or will they continue to keep the public in the dark?



As Jill Rutter writes this week on the Institute for Government website:



“The government’s record so far is to only concede the minimal amount of information under a degree of duress . . . MPs — whether they supported Leave or Remain — must insist that the government does a better job than it has so far in exposing its reasoning.”

