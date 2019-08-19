Poor Tumblr. Once a fast-growing microblogging site full of special interest groups and in-jokes worthy of a $1.1bn bet from Yahoo. Now a shrinking platform sold to WordPress owner Automattic, reportedly for a tiny fraction of that price.

Tumblr has been shunted from owner to owner like an unwanted pet. When Yahoo bought the site in 2013 it was supposed to be part of a rehabilitation master plan. Instead, Tumblr went largely ignored as bigger problems took hold. After missing Yahoo-set advertising targets in 2016, Tumblr was written down by $230m in one quarter and $482m the next. By the time Verizon Media blended Yahoo and AOL in a $10bn deal, no one seemed particularly interested in what Tumblr had to offer.

Tumblr reports blog numbers rather than user numbers — which should raise red flags — but web analytics firm SimilarWeb reckons Tumblr monthly visits have dropped 40 per cent since 2016 to 380m, making it one of the smaller social media sites.

Tumblr’s downfall has been poor content moderation and advertising competition, the same issues that face every social network. Revenue comes largely from adverts, alongside fees for blog designs. Tumblr’s niche interest groups could be a good stomping ground for targeted advertisers but falling user numbers are uninspiring. Advertisers preferred Google and Facebook.

Automattic, which also owns journalism site Longreads alongside WordPress, is a good owner for the platform. Existing overlaps between sites can be expanded. Plus chief executive Matt Mullenweg says he is interested in experimenting with new advertising products and sources of revenue. Ecommerce looks overly hopeful given the scale of competition. But subscriptions could work. Like messaging service Slack, WordPress provides a free model that can be upgraded for an annual charge. Tumblr fans may be persuaded to do the same.