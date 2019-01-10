Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

Nathalie Whittle discusses how to spot signs of stress at work and what can be done to help from conversations with colleagues to new treatments involving the use of psychedelic drugs, with William Shanahan, consultant psychiatrist, and Matthew Green, a writer with a focus on mental health.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this podcast, the following organisations may be able to help: Heads Together, Mind and Samaritans.


Contributors: Joshua Noble, weekend news editor, Natalie Whittle, executive editor of Life & Arts, William Shanahan, consultant Psychiatrist and Medical Director of the private Nightingale Hospital in London and Matthew Green, former FT journalist and now writer with a focus on mental health. Producer: Fiona Symon

