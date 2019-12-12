Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Federal Reserve leaves its policy rate unchanged and indicates that it has no plans to make changes through 2020, and the climate summit in Madrid could stall over the question of how to create a global carbon trading market. Plus, new findings show the US Federal Aviation Administration failed to ground Boeing’s fleet of 737 Max aircraft even after its analysis showed the plane was more accident-prone than most aircraft, Israel faces its third election in a year, and Harvey Weinstein reaches a tentative $45m settlement with a group of women who accused him of sexual assault. Then, the FT’s Michael Peel explains how Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi went from human rights icon to a leader defending allegations of genocide.

