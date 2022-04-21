Le Pen, patriots and the anti-globalist movement
Gideon talks to former World Trade Organization chief Pascal Lamy about the French election and what political trends in France tell us about nationalism and anti-globalist movements around the world.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Jasiu Sigsworth
