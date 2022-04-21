Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Gideon talks to former World Trade Organization chief Pascal Lamy about the French election and what political trends in France tell us about nationalism and anti-globalist movements around the world.

Clips: France 24

Want to read more?

‘She’s radiant’: what French voters like about Le Pen this time

Patriots vs globalists replaces the left-right divide

French election polls: the race for the presidency

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Jasiu Sigsworth

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this podcast