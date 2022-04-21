Gideon talks to former World Trade Organization chief Pascal Lamy about the French election and what political trends in France tell us about nationalism and anti-globalist movements around the world.

Clips: France 24

Want to read more?

‘She’s radiant’: what French voters like about Le Pen this time

Patriots vs globalists replaces the left-right divide

French election polls: the race for the presidency

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Jasiu Sigsworth

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.