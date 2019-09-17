We do not know when, or even if, such a momentous event will occur. But it behoves us to be prepared. That is why Oxford university polled the public recently on what humanity should do if aliens make contact.

The answers, unveiled last week at the British Science Festival in Coventry, amounted to a boost for scientists and a boo to politicians. Thirty-nine per cent of respondents believed that scientists should decide what to do next, outnumbering the 15 per cent keen for politicians to shoulder this historic duty. Only 11 per cent thought a planet-wide referendum should shape the future of cosmic diplomacy. Startlingly, a majority would support replying.

This is madness on a galactic scale. An alien lifeform extending the tentacle of friendship is likely to be reaching out from a position of technological, if not intellectual, superiority. The history of explorers pinpointing distant lands is one of plunder and conquest. Parading our presence could unleash interplanetary pandemonium.

The survey is not frivolous. Our species has been never been more invested in the scientific hunt for life elsewhere in the universe. The Seti Institute in California, whose name stands for the Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence and which is backed by Nasa, has been scanning the heavens for alien radio signals since the 1980s. Billionaire tech investor Yuri Milner is a prominent backer of the $100m Breakthrough Listen project, a decade-long rummage through radio and visible light emissions from distant stars.

The Kepler Space Telescope, meanwhile, was launched in 2009 to search for exoplanets — those beyond our own solar system. It found more than 2,600. Last week, one exoplanet that fell under Kepler’s gaze was revealed to have water in its atmosphere. By analysing the starlight filtering through the atmosphere of K2-18b, lying 110 light years away, scientists at University College London deduced the presence of water vapour and hydrogen. “This planet satisfies more requirements for habitability than any other we know about now,” one said. Life elsewhere might be cut from a different molecular jib; if not, liquid water is a prerequisite.

There is more data to come: the James Webb space telescope, Hubble’s successor, should begin operating in 2021; the European Space Agency will launch Ariel, a planet-hunting mission, in 2028.

If a mysterious signal was picked up, the detecting observatory would ask others to confirm the signal is real, not an artefact, and from space rather than Earth. Next, scientists would need to judge whether it is a “technosignature”, a sign of technologically advanced activity rather than a natural phenomenon.

It is unclear what would follow, although current recommendations suggest the discoverer notifies the UN and International Astronomical Union, as well as the public. While 56 per cent of those surveyed supported a reply (men were keener than women), there is little scientific appetite for messaging back. “Intentionally signalling other civilisations in the Milky Way Galaxy raises concerns from all the people of Earth, about . . . the consequences of contact,” runs a 2015 statement signed by, among others, Elon Musk.

It is not impossible that a single nation could steal the initiative. A new space race is unfolding between India and China. This year, China’s Chang’e-4 landed on the far side of the moon, while India deployed its own Vikram lander (though contact was lost). President Donald Trump’s resurrection of US Space Command hints at a foreign policy calculation that dominance in the final frontier can rebalance a lack of diplomacy on terra firma.

The same muscular reckoning may lead to a darker gamble: what more dramatic way for a strongman to show he is king of this world than by controlling first contact with another?



The writer is a science commentator