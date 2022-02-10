The Aesthetes’ guide to Valentine’s Day chocolate

Thelma Golden, chief curator and director of The Studio Museum in Harlem

Thelma Golden at home in New York © Makeda Sandford

Harlem Chocolate Factory Golden Brownstone Gift Set, $60

A recent “find” is the artisan Harlem Chocolate Factory. Its Golden Brownstone Gift Set includes chocolate bars shaped like traditional brownstones that are dusted with gold and reflect the neighbourhood’s rich history. harlemchocolatefactory.com

Lucas Zwirner, gallerist and publisher

Sprüngli Schokolade Grand Cru Noisette, €12.99

Sprüngli chocolate is a really good noisette chocolate with whole roasted hazelnuts inside. I like to have it after dinner. spruengli.ch

Patrick Kinmonth, artist and designer

Artist and designer Patrick Kinmonth in Devon © Tessa Traeger

Lakrids by Bülow A – The Original chocolate-coated liquorice, £16

The best souvenir I’ve brought home is a tube of Lakrids by Bülow from Copenhagen – liquorice chocolate bonbons that I have with my coffee. I’m quite in love. lakridsbybulow.co.uk

Rita Konig, interior designer and journalist

Chocolate from Supermarket of Dreams

In my fridge you’ll always find a bar of Italian dark chocolate with almonds from Supermarket of Dreams on Holland Park Avenue. instagram.com/supermarketofdreams

Marina Abramović, artist and filmmaker

Marina Abramović at home in upstate New York © Weston Wells

My favourite chocolate is the Belgian white-chocolate squares, filled with nougat and topped with almonds, that Leonidas used to make. It is a real weakness: I am disciplined about many things, but not this. leonidasbelgianchocolate.co.uk

Lindsey Adelman, sculptural-lighting designer

Lindsey Adelman in the dining room of her Brooklyn home © Nicholas Calcott

Jacques Torres Dark Chocolate Bark, $11

I have zero interest in cooking, so my fridge is filled with things that give me a quick pick-me-up, like Jacques Torres dark chocolate with almonds. mrchocolate.com

Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera

Wes Gordon at home in Connecticut © Weston Wells

Toblerone, 6 bars for £15

I like a high-low mix of milk chocolate. Fancy, artisanal chocolate is good, but I also adore classic candy. Toblerone is my favourite. toblerone.co.uk

Silvia Furmanovich, jeweller

Marou Ben Tre 78 per cent, £6.95

I love The Meadow, a store specialising in all kinds of salt, including Himalayan pink salt, and the best chocolates in the world. They have a “library” of chocolate from places like Madagascar, Vietnam and Iceland. I love one called Marou Ben Tre from Vietnam. themeadow.com

Lauren Gurvich King, CEO of Lauren Gurvich Lifestyle

Lauren Gurvich King at home in London © Rick Pushinsky

To satisfy my sweet tooth, I visit Confetteria Moriondo e Gariglio, one of Rome’s oldest chocolate-makers, for the indulgence of their marrons glacés. moriondoegariglio.com