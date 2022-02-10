The Aesthetes’ guide to Valentine’s Day chocolate
Thelma Golden, chief curator and director of The Studio Museum in Harlem
A recent “find” is the artisan Harlem Chocolate Factory. Its Golden Brownstone Gift Set includes chocolate bars shaped like traditional brownstones that are dusted with gold and reflect the neighbourhood’s rich history. harlemchocolatefactory.com
Lucas Zwirner, gallerist and publisher
Sprüngli chocolate is a really good noisette chocolate with whole roasted hazelnuts inside. I like to have it after dinner. spruengli.ch
Patrick Kinmonth, artist and designer
The best souvenir I’ve brought home is a tube of Lakrids by Bülow from Copenhagen – liquorice chocolate bonbons that I have with my coffee. I’m quite in love. lakridsbybulow.co.uk
Rita Konig, interior designer and journalist
In my fridge you’ll always find a bar of Italian dark chocolate with almonds from Supermarket of Dreams on Holland Park Avenue. instagram.com/supermarketofdreams
Marina Abramović, artist and filmmaker
My favourite chocolate is the Belgian white-chocolate squares, filled with nougat and topped with almonds, that Leonidas used to make. It is a real weakness: I am disciplined about many things, but not this. leonidasbelgianchocolate.co.uk
Lindsey Adelman, sculptural-lighting designer
I have zero interest in cooking, so my fridge is filled with things that give me a quick pick-me-up, like Jacques Torres dark chocolate with almonds. mrchocolate.com
Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera
I like a high-low mix of milk chocolate. Fancy, artisanal chocolate is good, but I also adore classic candy. Toblerone is my favourite. toblerone.co.uk
Silvia Furmanovich, jeweller
I love The Meadow, a store specialising in all kinds of salt, including Himalayan pink salt, and the best chocolates in the world. They have a “library” of chocolate from places like Madagascar, Vietnam and Iceland. I love one called Marou Ben Tre from Vietnam. themeadow.com
Lauren Gurvich King, CEO of Lauren Gurvich Lifestyle
To satisfy my sweet tooth, I visit Confetteria Moriondo e Gariglio, one of Rome’s oldest chocolate-makers, for the indulgence of their marrons glacés. moriondoegariglio.com
