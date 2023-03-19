This selection of articles picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Below are some recent FT articles useful for the College Board’s AP Comparative Government and Politics course, which examines the political institutions and processes of six countries — China, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia and the UK — and compares the ways they address problems.

Useful to understand the importance of bond markets, the impact of (upcoming) elections on market confidence as well as the role of the gas and oil — and an exemplar of the economist Simon Kuznets’ quote that “There are four different types of economies: developed, developing, Japan and Argentina.”

Has the collapse of SVB and Signature and the shakiness at First Republic and Credit Suisse scared central bankers from their program of interest rate increases? The market seems to think so. But would this then concede that inflation will remain high? The OECD is trying to forestall this possibility; will its member countries be successful? Useful because it shows the interrelatedness of the financial system, the existence of collective action problems and the attempts by regulators to solve these problems.

Iran is one of the CompGov nations, so any news article about it is worth looking at. This piece links in to the unpopularity of the current regime, the need for opposition groups to unite behind one individual, and the role of the overseas/exile community in Iranian affairs.

Matt Polazzo, Stuyvesant High School, New York