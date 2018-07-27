Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

The white heat of technology. Morning in America. A new dawn has broken. This trio of upbeat political slogans symbolised an era of hope — when politicians were elected on waves of optimism about a better future. But, in recent years, such feelings have been increasingly absent. Nostalgia has overtaken optimism as the primary emotion driving politics.

Philip Stephens argues in his latest column that many voters are harking back to an imagined past. When leaders are elected based on championing past glories — Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” message for example — they are ignoring some of the injustices that once existed. For some parts of society, things may have been safer and more stable in years gone by. But for others, there is little to celebrate about the harsh realities that have been tackled in recent decades.

Translations should involve a native speaker— Letter from Dominique Jonkers:

As a professional translator, as a native French speaker, and as a Dutchman, with near-native mastery of Dutch, I can confirm that the translations provided by Her Majesty’s government of the Brexit white paper’s executive summary are beyond salvation. One only needs to read the four first paragraphs to understand that the final French and Dutch versions (I can’t speak for the others) have not been touched by native revisers/editors. So the main problem is not the odd word being ill translated, but more generally the shabby “writing” style.

Comment by kestrell on Sergio Marchionne and the nature of leadership:

No obituary is refreshing. But the life and success of Sergio Marchionne is refreshing reading in this period of overbearing populism, trade wars, Brexit and general obstructive criticism of everything and everybody. A reading of Mr Marchionne’s life and success is uplifting, and a tonic for those of us seeking good, successful news as opposed to bad, fake, exaggerated and depressing news.

EY’s list may have reduced its future talent pool— Letter from Jenny Sweeney:

Using a page in the Financial Times (July 23) to introduce EY’s new UK partners was a positive boost for all concerned. However, I wonder if the company considered that, in so doing, it may have reduced the pool of capable talent wishing to work for them. Of the 70 partners listed only 13 (allowing for some judgment on unfamiliar names) are women, barely 19 per cent. Surely 46 years after the first Equal Opportunities Act and eight years after the second, EY could be “building a better working world” for all its staff. Bright young women might not look to it for a rewarding and satisfying career.

