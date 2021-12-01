We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Work & Careers news every morning.
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Work & Careers news every morning.
The classic shirt is impervious to the winds of change in fashion. Comfortable and versatile, it is a byword for cool, effortless style – see Peter Lindbergh’s iconic 1988 image of six supermodels in nothing but unbuttoned shirts, or style icons Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Fran Lebowitz for endless white-shirt inspiration.
This season has seen numerous updates on the button-up. Notable iterations include The Deck’s minimalist stand-collar version with contrast marcella cloth bib made in collaboration with renowned shirtmakers Turnbull & Asser and Charvet’s classic cotton-poplin style with a blue stripe. Whether you prefer yours starched or artfully wrinkled, here is our edit of the season’s best…
Charvet cotton-poplin stand-collar shirt, £415, matchesfashion.com
Officine Generale cotton-poplin Amelia shirt, £215, libertylondon.com
The Deck x Turnbull & Asser cotton Minimalist shirt, £395
Bite Studios crinkled organic cotton Boyfriend Shirt, $418, modesens.com
Raey oversized cotton-mix, dropped-shoulder shirt, £345, matchesfashion.com
Asceno oversized organic-linen Milan Oat shirt, £205
Get alerts on Work & Careers when a new story is published