Jewellery to raise funds for Afghan Women

By Pariah recycled-silver and 14ct-recycled-gold-plated Sabine Hoops

Making its debut next week, Jewellers for Afghanistan unites 25 British jewellery designers to raise funds for Afghan women. Highlights in the online sale include a striking Shaun Leane silver and diamond tusk bangle and a Theo Fennell white-gold and diamond key pendant; pieces are estimated between £270 and £1,750, and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to Women for Afghan Women, which provides community-based support and education to women, children and families throughout Afghanistan. 27 September-4 October, roseberys.co.uk

Works by Anish Kapoor, Jenny Saville and co support the Make a Wish Foundation

Omo, 2019, by Anish Kapoor © Anish Kapoor. All rights reserved, DACS, 2021

Next month, philanthropist Batia Ofer will bring her annual Art of Wishes gala to London’s Natural History Museum. Founded in 2017 to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which creates treasured experiences for children with critical illnesses, Ofer’s fundraising initiative draws on her extensive list of contacts in the art community. This year’s event sees works by Anish Kapoor, Jenny Saville and Rashid Johnson up for auction, as well as entertainment from David Walliams and the cast of The Lion King. 11 October; artofwishes.com

Iris Apfel, Gloria Steinem and Drew Barrymore club together for No Kid Hungry

Hyacinths for the Soul, 2020, by Pamela Jaccarino © Pamela Jaccarino

According to a new report by Feeding America, one in six children could face hunger in the US this year. To help tackle that figure, interior designer Charlotte Moss has asked over 120 luminaries to respond to the meaning of “home”, and compiled her findings into a joyful new book, all royalties from which will go to No Kid Hungry, the Washington-based non-profit working to eradicate child hunger. Titled Home: A Celebration, the collection spans essays, artworks and photographs from contributors including Iris Apfel, Gloria Steinem and Drew Barrymore. Published 5 October, rizzoliusa.com

Prints to support emerging artists

Grandma, 2020, by Elena Helfrecht © The Moth House Ltd/Elena Helfrecht

Independent publisher The Moth House has been a force for good in the UK’s art scene since 2002, organising publicly funded exhibitions, creative seminars and workshops across the country. Recently, the platform launched its Print Sales Program, a monthly drop of works by emerging artists in its mentoring programme, Artistic Practice Support. The latest is a print by German artist Elena Helfrecht, whose series, Unternächte (Night), explores magic, dreams, rituals and clairvoyance. themothhouse.com

Whisky that benefits the V&A Dundee

The Dalmore Decades 1951

As part of The Dalmore’s four-year partnership with V&A Dundee – “a celebration of design, creativity and vision” – the Alness distillery is auctioning a collection of six single malts, donating 15 per cent of the proceeds to the museum. Spanning 1951 to 2000, each dram celebrates a significant moment in The Dalmore’s 180-year history, from one of the last whiskies distilled by its founders to the first Scottish spirit to be produced in the new millennium (12:02am, 1 January 2000). 8 October, sothebys.com