Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Disagreements over Indian history have delayed the release of one of Bollywood's most eagerly awaited releases and caused some to question whether the Taj Mahal should continue to be celebrated as an architectural masterpiece. Jyotsna Singh discusses Hindu nationalism's growing sway over the country's culture and politics with the FT's Kiran Stacey. Music credits: Official Trailer and 'Ghoomar' song from the film Padmavati by Bhansali Productions.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS