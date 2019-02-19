As May’s European Parliament elections approach, the party of Hungary’s nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban has found a new political target — Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission.

A campaign poster shared on the government’s Facebook page shows Mr Juncker — like Mr Orban a member of the centre-right European People’s party — smiling alongside the billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

“You have the right to know what Brussels is about to do!” the poster says, enumerating Brussels’ “plans”, which it says include mandatory migrant resettlement quotas, weakening member states’ right to border protection and easing immigration.

Hungarian-born Mr Soros has long been a scapegoat of Mr Orban’s. After 1m migrants travelled through Hungary on their way to western Europe in 2015, Mr Orban accused the philanthropist of orchestrating a plot to fill Europe with refugees. Since then, the Hungarian prime minister has made opposing migration a key part of his platform, despite a labour shortage caused by emigration and one of the world’s lowest birth rates.

“George Soros initially was a pretty unknown neutral figure in Hungarian political opinion that Mr Orban could project anything on to,” said Peter Kreko, of the Budapest-based think-tank Political Capital. “I think it is the same with Mr Juncker . . . He can be built up as the perfect symbol of Brussels bureaucrats who has a double standard and is attacking Hungary.”

On Tuesday, the commission said: “The Hungarian government campaign beggars belief. It is shocking that such a ludicrous conspiracy theory has reached the mainstream to the extent that it has. Hungarians deserve facts, not fiction.”

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (L) pictured with George Soros in 2017 © Reuters

Mr Orban’s anti-Juncker campaign may be a sign that he has been emboldened by recent European election poll projections. These show his Fidesz party could form the third-largest group within the EPP in the European Parliament — highlighting the degree to which it relies on MEPs from his party.

Budapest has been a vocal critic of several European politicians including Dutch MEP Judith Sargentini. Ms Sargentini was the author of a report that accused Hungary of threatening the rule of law by hampering press and academic freedoms, cracking down on NGO funding and denying rights to minorities and migrants. The findings led to a European Parliament vote to trigger proceedings that could result in Budapest losing its EU voting rights.

The head of Mr Orban’s office recently called on Frans Timmermans, vice-president of the commission, who last weekend attended a Hungarian Socialist party event in Budapest, to be suspended from his position on the grounds that he was campaigning to replace Mr Juncker as commission president.

Mr Juncker is relatively unknown in Hungary, with 46 per cent of people aged 18-46 unaware of who he is, according to a study by Globsec, a Bratislava-based think-tank, though he did attract some attention when he greeted Mr Orban at the 2015 EU summit with a jocular “Hello, dictator!”

The poster is funded by the government, which in the last quarter of 2018 spent €21.9m on political advertising, according to Budapest-based investigative outlet Atlatszo.

In January, Hungarian media watchdog Mertek Media Monitor, radio station Klubradio and Greens MEP Javor Benedek appealed to the commission to launch proceedings against Hungary for such expenditure, which the group said constituted “prohibited state aid”.

The same month Mr Orban said that while he planned to stay in the EPP, he was “completely fed up” with the fact that when EPP was looking for allies, it only looked at “pro-immigration forces”. He added that the “Hungarian objective” was “to have in each and every single institution of the European Union a majority of forces that reject migration”.