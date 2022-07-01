China’s middle class dreams of leaving
The US Supreme Court cut back the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, US stocks lost $9 trillion in the first half of 2022, and frustration with China’s zero-Covid policy is pushing its middle class to try to leave the country.
Mentioned in this podcast:
US Supreme Court curbs EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions
US stocks on course for worst first-half slump in more than 50 years
Covid in China: Xi’s fraying relationship with the middle class
