The US Supreme Court cut back the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, US stocks lost $9 trillion in the first half of 2022, and frustration with China’s zero-Covid policy is pushing its middle class to try to leave the country.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

US Supreme Court curbs EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions

US stocks on course for worst first-half slump in more than 50 years

Covid in China: Xi’s fraying relationship with the middle class

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.