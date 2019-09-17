President Donald Trump has identified five finalists to serve as his national security adviser following John Bolton’s departure from the White House.

Mr Trump told reporters in California Tuesday that he is considering Robert O’Brien, Ricky Waddell, Lisa E Gordon-Hagerty, Fred Fleitz and Keith Kellogg to replace Mr Bolton.

Mr O’Brien is the current US special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Mr Waddell, a major-general in the army reserve, is the assistant to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and one-time deputy national security adviser for Mr Trump. Ms Gordon-Hagerty is the under-secretary for nuclear security at the energy department. Mr Fleitz has served as Mr Bolton’s chief of staff and is now president and chief executive of the Center for Security Policy, a Washington think-tank. Mr Kellogg is vice-president Mike Pence’s national security adviser.

Mr Trump offered praise for several of the candidates, including Mr O’Brien, whom he called “fantastic”. On Mr Kellogg, the president said: “He’s been with me from the beginning. He’s great.” Mr Waddle, he said, “I like a lot”.

Mr Bolton, known as a national security hawk, was fired by Mr Trump last week with the president saying in a tweet that he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions”. Mr Bolton said he had offered to resign.