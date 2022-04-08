French bank shares and bonds were rattled this week after the recent poll showed stronger results for right-wing French presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen.

Aluminium producer Rusal became the first Russian company to publicly call for an investigation into the alleged war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, and FT markets editor, Katie Martin, discusses whether sanctions against Russia might affect the global dominance of the US dollar.

